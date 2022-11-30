DA: Queens Man Faces Manslaughter, DUI Charges in Deadly Crash With Motorcyclist

What to Know A Queens man is facing numerous charges in connection to a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist over the weekend, prosecutors said.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Tuesday that Jairo Ortiz was charged with vehicular manslaughter, driving while under the influence and other crimes.

If found guilty, Ortiz could spend seven years behind bars.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Tuesday that Jairo Ortiz was charged with vehicular manslaughter, driving while under the influence and other crimes for allegedly hitting an unidentified motorcyclist while driving an unregistered, uninsured vehicle in Elmhurst on Saturday morning.

Ortiz was arraigned Sunday in Queens Criminal Court on a complaint charging him with vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving without a license.

He is set to return to court on Jan. 25. If convicted, Ortiz faces up to 7 years in prison.

Attorney information for Ortiz was not immediately known.

The charges stem from an incident that took place on Nov. 26, according to Katz. On that day, at around 1:15 a.m., the Ortiz was driving a black 2011 BMW southbound on 82nd Street and collided with an unidentified victim, who was operating a 2021 Zhilong Fly Wing motorcycle, near the intersection of 82nd Street and 37th Avenue. The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with traumatic head injuries and died shortly thereafter, prosecutors said.

According to the complaint, an alcohol test administered by police who responded to the scene showed the Ortiz’s blood alcohol content was above the legal limit. Allegedly, Ortiz did not produce a valid driver’s license or proof of insurance and registration for the vehicle, a BMW with a Pennsylvania license plate not matching the vehicle’s VIN.

“As alleged, the defendant was driving a car while under the influence of alcohol. In addition, neither the defendant nor his vehicle was authorized to be on the road," Katz said. "Laws meant to protect us were willfully broken. The consequence of that decision is a senseless loss of life.”