Cops Recover Gun Used in Shooting at Lee Zeldin's Home, Make Arrest

Suffolk County Police have recovered a gun used in the Oct. 9 shooting at Rep. Lee Zeldin's Shirley home, and made an unrelated (for now) arrest as well.

Noah Green was arraigned and ordered held on $750,000 cash bail or $7.5 million partially secured bond, the Suffolk County DA's office said Tuesday. He faces charges of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property.

Prosecutors say law enforcement was conducting surveillance Monday when they observed Green get into a stolen car. When cops tried to engage Green, the DA's office said, he tried to flee and then reached into his pants pocket. Police stopped him and recovered a loaded 9mm pistol.

Authorities have now matched that pistol to the Oct. 9 shooting, matched Green's fingerprints to prints on the gun's loaded magazine, and say the stolen car he was caught in Monday appears to match a car involved in the earlier incident.

"The defendant’s involvement in the October 9, 2022 shooting is still under active investigation," prosecutors said in court filings.

Law enforcement sources previously said the shooting appeared to be unrelated to the gubernatorial candidate.

"The two individuals who were shot were laying down under my front porch and the bushes in front of our porch," Zeldin said in a statement at the time.

The candidate and his wife, Diana, had just left the Bronx Columbus Day Parade in Morris Park and were in the car at the time of the shooting. His 16-year-old daughters were both at home, doing homework, but neither was hurt.