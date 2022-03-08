Cabbie Gets $2M Settlement After Being Shot By Off-Duty Nassau County Cop in 2011

What to Know A cab driver who was wounded by an off-duty police officer in a 2011 road-rage shooting has settled his lawsuit against New York’s Nassau County for $2 million.

Newsday reports that county legislative committees approved the payment to Thomas Moroughan on Monday.

Moroughan was shot twice by then-Nassau County Police Officer Anthony DiLeonardo after DiLeonardo had been drinking. The shooting took place in neighboring Suffolk County, and Suffolk County officers initially accepted DiLeonardo’s claim of self-defense and arrested Moroughan.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said in a statement, “I believe this is a reasonable settlement in light of all the factors surrounding the 2011 incident. The officer, who was off-duty at the time of the incident, was terminated, and institutional controls have been put in place” since the shooting.

Moroughan’s attorney, Anthony Grandinette, told Newsday that he also has reached a settlement with Suffolk County but can’t disclose the amount prior to formal approval.

DiLeonardo was dismissed by the Nassau police three years after the shooting. His attorney, Bruce Barket, said DiLeonardo won’t pay as part of the settlement.