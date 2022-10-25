Crime and Courts

Williamsburg

Brooklyn Head Punch Investigated as Antisemitic Hate Crime: NYPD

Police are looking for an individual they say is responsible for an antisemitic hate crime assault that took place over the weekend in Brooklyn.

According to the NYPD, police received a report on Saturday about an assault that took place at around 1:38 a.m., in the area of Penn Street and Lee Avenue in Williamsburg, when an unidentified individual approached an 18-year-old male wearing Jewish religious garb and punched him in the back of the head.

Police said the victim's religious hat and Yarmulke were knocked to the ground and the individual fled in an unknown direction.

The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

Authorities urge anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

WilliamsburgNew York CityNYPDBrooklynhate crime
