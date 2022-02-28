Bronx Worker Takes Screwdriver to Face After Approaching Shoplifter: NYPD

A robbery turned violent at a department store in the Bronx and the all-out brawl between the shoplifter and store employee was caught on camera.

Police released video recorded inside the shop that shows the moments an accused shoplifter and the 55-year-old worker exchange blows.

Amid the chaos, authorities say the suspect swung a screwdriver at the man several times. The shoplifter did make contact with the side of the employee's face, but police say he refused medical attention.

The incident occurred Feb. 16 at a Cee Cee department store on East 149th Street. Officials said the employee approached the suspect when he witnessed her hiding merchandise as she moved about the store.

After attacking the worker, police say the shoplifter fled the store with clothing worth $30.

The suspect left wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, white sweatpants and white sneakers.