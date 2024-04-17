Bouncer arrested in deadly stabbing outside Brooklyn bar after fight over bill: Police

A Bronx bouncer was arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing outside a Brooklyn bar that stemmed from a dispute over a bill, according to the NYPD.

Maurice Hartridge was charged with manslaughter and weapon possession in the death of Daryl Dawkins, police said, after the violent incident unfolded outside a popular Bay Ridge bar in the early morning of April 7.

A 911 call came in just before 3 a.m. for a stabbing outside local bar Catch 22, and officers said they found the 37-year-old Dawkins, of Pennsylvania, with a stab wound to his chest.

"The altercation began after the victim complained about his bill and was subsequently thrown out of the bar. He attempted to re-enter, which is when the physical encounter escalated," Chief Joseph Kenny explained. "Hartridge claimed he did not stab the victim, but video evidence clearly contradicted his account, showing him stabbing Mr. Dawkins during the altercation."

Dawkins was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital/Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead.

Hartridge, 43, was arrested Sunday. Attorney information for him was not immediately available.