Asian Artist Assaulted on Opening Night of ‘The Chinese Lady' at NYC Theater

Police in Manhattan are investigating another attack on the Asian community, this one in the Lower East Side.

An artist on his way to perform at The Public Theater was repeatedly assaulted Wednesday evening, according to a statement released by the theater on Thursday.

The performer suffered bruises to his eyes, took multiple kicks and had his glasses broken. His injuries forced him to step back from her role on opening night of "The Chinese Lady."

The attack reported occurred near Seward Park, not far from where Christina Lee was killed in her apartment two weeks ago.

The Public Theater released a statement saying that Asian Americans experience an "environment full of fear where safety seems scare."

A joint statement from Ma-Yi Theater Company and The Public Theater about the attack on a lion dance performer on the first preview performance of "The Chinese Lady." @PublicTheaterNY pic.twitter.com/veBECaTEpF — Ma-Yi Theater Company (@MaYiTheater) February 25, 2022

A motive for the attack is not clear.

