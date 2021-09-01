Crime and Courts

Arrest Made in Cold Case Killing of New Jersey High School Student in 1999

Nancy Noga was reported missing on Jan. 7, 1999, by her family — five days later, the 17-year-old's body was found behind a mini-mall in Sayreville, police said, the same town where she lived and attended school

Police have arrested a man they said is responsible for the 1999 killing of a New Jersey high school student that had become one of Middlesex County's oldest unsolved homicide cases.

Bruce Cymanski was indicted Tuesday in the murder of 17-year-old Nancy Noga, who had been reported missing on Jan. 7, 1999, by her family. Five days later, her body was found behind a mini-mall in Sayreville, police said, the same town where she lived and attended school.

The 49-year-old Cymanski, of Barnegat, faces first-degree murder, aggravated sexual assault and kidnapping charges, as well as third-degree possession of a weapon, said Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Sayreville Police Chief John Zebrowski.

Cymanski was arrested near his home after a brief foot pursuit. He will be held in custody pending a detention hearing.

