Another Woman Comes Forward Accusing NJ Doctor of Criminal Sexual Contact: Prosecutors

What to Know Another woman has come forward claiming a doctor at a New Jersey urgent care center made criminal sexual contact with her when she was a patient, according to local authorities.

All the charges stem from an investigation that involved women alleging that Dr. Gurvindra Johal, who practices medicine at an urgent care in Perth Amboy, touched them inappropriately while under this care.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call Detective Lauren Leyva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit at 732-745-4499 or Detective Gina Betancourt of the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-324-3819.

Dr. Gurvindra Johal, of Colonia, was previously arrested and charged with five counts of criminal sexual contact and one charge of sexual assault in February, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said. On Tuesday, the 55-year-old was accused of touching another woman inappropriately while she was under his care at Amboy Urgent Care in Perth Amboy.

Attorney information for Johal was not immediately known.

The investigation is ongoing.

