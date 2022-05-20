Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Jersey City

Airbnb Host Convicted for Biting Off New Jersey Renter's Ear

judge’s traditional wooden gavel
Catherine McQueen/Getty Images

Christmas morning turned bloody at a New Jersey home three years ago when an Airbnb host attacked his renter in a brawl over money, prosecutors said Friday.

The attack followed a fight over payment of a Jersey City property up for rent through Airbnb, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

Alexandre Saunders, 30, had been accused of lunging at his renter and biting off part of his ear in response to the dispute.

This week, a jury found Saunders guilty of aggravated assault in the Dec. 25, 2019, incident. His sentencing is scheduled for July 8.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Prosecutors said the 35-year-old victim suffered a serious injury from the bite.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Jersey CityNew JerseyChristmasAirBnB
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us