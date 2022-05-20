Airbnb Host Convicted for Biting Off New Jersey Renter's Ear

Christmas morning turned bloody at a New Jersey home three years ago when an Airbnb host attacked his renter in a brawl over money, prosecutors said Friday.

The attack followed a fight over payment of a Jersey City property up for rent through Airbnb, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

Alexandre Saunders, 30, had been accused of lunging at his renter and biting off part of his ear in response to the dispute.

This week, a jury found Saunders guilty of aggravated assault in the Dec. 25, 2019, incident. His sentencing is scheduled for July 8.

Prosecutors said the 35-year-old victim suffered a serious injury from the bite.