82-Year-Old Ex-NY Giant On Home Confinement for Fraud, Arrested on Drug Charge: Feds

What to Know A former New York Giant recently released from prison where he was serving 20 years in prison for various financial fraud crimes, has been accused of drug possession, federal prosecutors announced Monday.

Clyde Hall, also known as “Peter,” was arrested Saturday for possessing with intent to distribute about seven kilograms of suspected cocaine, according to Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Hall, a former professional football player with the New York Giants, was previously sentenced in 2010 to 20 years in prison following his conviction for various financial fraud crimes. HALL was serving his prison sentence and was recently released to home confinement by the Bureau of Prisons (“BOP”) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES ACT”).

A former New York Giant recently released from prison where he was serving 20 years in prison for various financial fraud crimes, has been accused of drug possession, federal prosecutors announced Monday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Clyde Hall, also known as “Peter,” was arrested Saturday for possessing with intent to distribute about seven kilograms of suspected cocaine, according to Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Hall, who is 82 years old, is charged with narcotics distribution, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. He will be presented before a judge Monday. Attorney information for Hall was not immediately known.

Hall, a former professional football player with the New York Giants, was previously sentenced in 2010 to 20 years in prison following his conviction for various financial fraud crimes. HALL was serving his prison sentence and was recently released to home confinement by the Bureau of Prisons (“BOP”) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES ACT”), which expanded the authority of the Director of the BOP to place federal prisoners on home confinement earlier than otherwise permissible.

According to the criminal complaint, on Friday, a confidential source working with the DEA exchanged a series of phone calls with Hall. Allegedly, during these recorded phone calls, Hall and the source discussed the details of a drug deal that was supposed to happen the next day. The criminal complaint claims that Hall told the source to come to his apartment the next day with the “paper” for “six,” and Hall will give the source “six,” and then Hall and the source will wait together in Hall’s apartment until another “five” gets dropped off later on the same day, and then give the "paper" for the “five.” According to the complaint, Hall’s use of “six” and “five” referred to the number of kilograms of drugs that Hall agreed to sell to the source, and “paper” referred to the money for the purchase of the drugs.

The complaint goes on to say that the following day, April 24, the transaction took place and it was then that law enforcement agents, conducting surveillance on Hall, arrested him.