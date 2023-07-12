70-year-old indicted in string of 7 Long Island burglaries in span of a month: DA

A 70-year-old alleged serial burglar was indicted in connection to a string of thefts at seven Long Island businesses in the span of about a month, according to the district attorney.

Kenneth Eckhoff, of Mastic Beach, allegedly started his string of burglaries on May 21 at the Carpet Depot store in Lake Grove. Nearly two weeks later, he is accused of hitting the Villa Grazie Pizza shop in Centereach.

Over the next three weeks, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney alleged that Eckoff burglarized five separate businesses — including hitting the same Carpet Depot again between June 7 and June 8.

Four other businesses were victimized by Eckhoff, according to the DA's office:

June 5 - Rainbow Shops in Centereach

June 12 - Jiffy Lube in Selden

June 14 - Coachella Nail Spa in Lake Grove

June 25 - Islander Laundromat in Farmingville

Eckhoff was arrested on June 27, Tierney's office said in a statement. He was indicted Wednesday and ordered held on $200,000 bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 27. Eckhoff is represented by the Legal Aid Society.