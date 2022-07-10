5 Wounded in Shooting During Coney Island Boardwalk Pop-Up Party: NYPD

A popular New York City beach boardwalk became a crime scene overnight after a gunman opened fire on a what police officials describe as a pop-up party early Sunday morning.

At least five people were being treated at Brooklyn hospitals for injuries sustained from a shooting on Coney Island, police said.

Officials said the first reports of gunfire came in around 2 a.m., reporting the bloodied aftermath of a shooting near the boardwalk amphitheater.

Law enforcement sources describe a pop-up party near 21st Street, where a group had gathered around midnight with a DJ, speakers and lights.

First responders helped transport two women and a man to the hospital, one of whom was critically injured, according to police. Two others arrived at local hospitals by private means.

Police sources said the victims range in age from 19 to 36.

It's not yet clear if some kind of dispute broke out before the shooter opened fire on the crowd.