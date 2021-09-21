4 Men Arrested in Sex Assault of 14-Year-Old NJ Girl

Four Jersey City men, ages 19 to 26, were arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old Bayonne girl who they met after she ran away from home earlier this month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced Tuesday.

Nasire Williams, 26, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child in the third degree, and criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree.

Elijah Sparkman, 21, was arrested Friday and charged has been charged with ssecond-degree sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child in the third degree.

Xavier Feliciano, 23, was also arrested Friday and charged with second-degree sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child in the third degree.

Deveon Palms, 19, was arrested Sept. 7 and faces charges of second-degree sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child in the third degree.

It is unknown if the accused have retained attorneys who can comment on their behalf.

Additional information was not immediately available.