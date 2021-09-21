Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Hudson County

4 Men Arrested in Sex Assault of 14-Year-Old NJ Girl

Prosecutors say the men met the girl after she ran away from home earlier this month

Getty Images

Four Jersey City men, ages 19 to 26, were arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old Bayonne girl who they met after she ran away from home earlier this month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced Tuesday.

Nasire Williams, 26, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child in the third degree, and criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Elijah Sparkman, 21, was arrested Friday and charged has been charged with ssecond-degree sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child in the third degree.

Xavier Feliciano, 23, was also arrested Friday and charged with second-degree sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child in the third degree.

News

gabby petito 5 hours ago

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie Search Resumes in Fla. as FBI Tries to Crack Hard Drive

Salmonella 38 mins ago

CDC Says Salmonella Outbreak of Unknown Origin Detected in 25 States

Deveon Palms, 19, was arrested Sept. 7 and faces charges of second-degree sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child in the third degree.

It is unknown if the accused have retained attorneys who can comment on their behalf.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Hudson CountyNew JerseyJersey Citysexual assaultBayonne
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us