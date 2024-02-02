3 NJ men abducted victim in Queens, tortured him for hours in $150K extortion plot: Prosecutors

Three men from New Jersey have been charged after they abducted a man outside his home in Queens at gunpoint, tortured him for hours with escalating acts of depraved violence, then threatened him with further harm unless he got them $150,000 in cash and a cache of drugs, according to prosecutors.

The trio — 41-year-old Aasim Boone, 40-year-old Jarrett Bruce and 38-year-old Lesly Valentin — conspired to kidnap the victim back on Dec. 9, 2022, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. They took the man from outside his apartment complex near 27th Street and 21st Avenue in Astoria around 8 p.m., then forced him into a minivan while holding him at gunpoint.

After taking their target to New Jersey, they held him for almost five hours. During that time, the suspects carried out different forms of torture and abuse toward the man, prosecutors said. They beat him with a gun, burned his back and legs with a blowtorch, poured bleach on his burned body, and sliced his ear with a knife, according to court documents.

Only after he promised to pay the abductors was the victim later released on Manhattan's Upper East Side on Dec. 10, prosecutors said. A few days later, Valentin allegedly texted the man and threatened to harm both him and his family if he didn't pay them $150,000 and get them 50 pounds of marijuana.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

In the messages, Valentin asked the victim if he was ready to "finish this" and added "Remember how spice s--t gets!" court documents stated. He then told him he had an hour to hand over the money.

Breon Peace, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, called it a "disturbing" case that featured "senseless acts of violence."

"The defendants targeted an unsuspecting victim, abducted him outside of his home and subjected him to unimaginable cruelty — all in their efforts for financial gain," Peace said in a press release.

Boone was arrested on Wednesday and Bruce was nabbed on Thursday, officials said. Valentin was arrested previously on an underlying indictment and remains in custody.

The Joint Violent Crimes Task Force, made up of NYPD detectives and agents from the FBI, assisted in the Department of Justice's investigation.

"A victim subjected to kidnapping, brutal beatings, inhumane torture, and cash demands — this is not a plot from a movie," said FBI Director-in-Charge James Smith. "FBI New York is determined to ensure brazen individuals willing to use inconceivable violence for financial gain are brought to justice."

Prosecutors said all three men have lengthy criminal histories and allegedly helped carry out a series of home burglaries with a violent street gang from New Jersey. Valentin had previously pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in connection with a prior kidnapping.

Boone has five previous convictions dating back to 2005, while Bruce has seven previous convictions.

Attorney information for the suspects was not immediately available.