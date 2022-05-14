2 Teens Shot in Brooklyn After Dispute: NYPD

A pair of teenagers were hospitalized late Friday when a dispute at a Brooklyn NYCHA building led to a gunman opening fire, police said overnight.

Authorities were trying to track down the shooter Saturday responsible for firing on two teenage boys at the Sumner Houses in Bed-Stuy. It happened around 10:30 p.m.

Investigators said a 15-year-old boy was shot in the ankle and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the hand. Both were taken to a hospital in the borough.

The shooting followed some kind of dispute at the scene off Park Avenue, police said. There wasn't any suspect description immediately released by officials.

Both victims were expected to survive. An investigation is ongoing.