2 Teens Recovering After Daytime Drive-by Shooting in the Bronx: NYPD

Two teenagers were recovering from gunshot wounds sustained in a daytime drive-by shooting in the Bronx, police said Saturday.

The shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. outside the Eastchester Gardens housing complex in the Allerton section of the borough.

Police said the two teenaged boys were standing on the street when a gray vehicle drove up and shots were fired from inside the car.

Both of the teens were hit in their right legs, police said. They were taken to Jacobi Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The NYPD did not announce any immediate arrests nor further description of a possible suspect. Their investigation is ongoing.