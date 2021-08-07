Crime and Courts

15-Year-Old Hospitalized in Critical Condition After NYC Sidewalk Shooting: NYPD

The boy was shot in the chest, left leg and arm, police say

Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times on a sidewalk in Inwood.
Police say a fight that broke out on a sidewalk in Upper Manhattan sent a teen to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds Saturday night.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. outside an apartment building in Inwood on West 204th Street, according to the NYPD.

Officials say the 15-year-old victim was shot multiple times following a dispute between two other males. In a description shared late Saturday, police say the suspects were dressed in all black and between the ages of 15 and 20.

Both suspects fled the area on foot; it wasn't clear who was the suspected gunman.

EMS responded to the neighborhood and rushed the teen to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

