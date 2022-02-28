Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Bed-Stuy

14-Year-Old Boy Shot in Ankle Outside Brooklyn High School

The teen was recovering at the hospital Monday afternoon

Caution tape blocks off the sidewalk in front of a Brooklyn high school where police were investigating the shooting of a 14-year-old.
News 4

A teenage boy was taken to the hospital on Monday after he suffered a gunshot wound to his ankle outside a Brooklyn high school, city officials confirmed.

Shattered glass and caution tape showed the obvious signs of violence outside Boys and Girls High School in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Police responded to Utica Avenue around 3 p.m. after the 14-year-old was shot.

The gunman was still on the run several hours later, and no description of the suspect had been released by police.

At last check, the teen was recovering at the hospital.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Bed-StuyNYPDgun violence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us