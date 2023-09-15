Crews battle rough surf in search for capsized missing NJ boater

The rough surf bolstered by Hurricane Lee is making sure efforts for a missing New Jersey boater even more difficult.

A boat capsized in Manasquan late Thursday evening, and although two people were rescued, a third remains missing. The Coast Guard is searching for the missing boater with a 47-foot boat and a helicopter.

Officials say the young man in his early 20s was fishing with his family. Trying to turn back into the inlet, the boat, a 31-foot Bertram, was hit by a wave and capsized.

"One son we believe was trapped in the hull and that may be where he is right now," Mayor Ed Donovan said.

The father and one brother were rescued in Point Pleasant Beach after clinging to a cooler; the search for the older brother continues.

"It probably wasn't a good idea to go out last night in this weather, especially when you come into the inlet when it's like this," said Greg Mallet. "It's very unforgiving."

Close friends of the missing boater were waiting Friday for what they fear will be tragic news. Dozens of people in Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach came out to witness the massive surf spawned by the passing Category 1 storm.

"It's awful, absolutely awful. I can't imagine what the family is going through," said fisherman Chris Curialle. "This is pretty bad. Last night there were whitecaps in the inlet."

A small craft advisory was issued through at least Saturday night, with waves predicted to swell up to 12 feet along the Jersey Shore. Swimmers were also ordered to stay away from the surf.