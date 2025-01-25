Nature

‘Rotting' corpse flower in rare bloom at Brooklyn Botanic Garden for a limited time

Who wouldn't want to smell "rotting meat"

By NBC New York Staff

Usually, people try to avoid anything considered "rotting."

But a rare flower on display in Brooklyn is expected to attract large crowds this weekend.

The infamous flower known for its rotting, putrid smell started blooming on Friday. It's called the "corpse flower" — otherwise known as titus-arum or amorphophallus titanum — and the Brooklyn Botanic Garden says it's smelly bloom will only last a couple of days.

What's remarkable about this particular flower? The Brooklyn garden says the flower "blooms infrequently, and is quite rare in cultivation."

Looking to catch a whiff of the corpse flower? Act fast if you want to see it in person because the bloom only lasts about 24 to 36 hours on average.

The Brooklyn Botanic Garden's Aquatic House is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This article tagged under:

NatureBrooklyn
