Congestion Pricing in NYC Gets Fed Approval, Final Call Likely Weeks Away

What to Know The federal government has given the green light on New York's plan to implement the long-debated, highly-anticipated plan to become the first U.S. city to charge motorists an extra fee for entering its most congested area

Late Friday, the U.S. Department of Transportation sent a letter to transportation officials in Albany and Manhattan, paving the way for the final stretch-run for the pricing plan. That letter says that federal officials have signed off on the assessment submitted last week

The next step? A 30-day public notice period begins before a final determination on the plan. If no roadblocks pop up between now and then, drivers could start paying more as early as next year

The MTA’s pricing plan has been discussed for more than a decade now. It’s the plan that would charge drivers, especially from New Jersey, $23 to enter Manhattan below 60th Street. The pricing plan has yet to be implemented.

The practice is commonly referred to as congestion pricing and has been used in cities including London, Singapore and Stockholm. In New York, motorists entering Manhattan below 60th Street would be charged a toll electronically.

The MTA has long argued that congestion pricing is essential to their bottom line and would net them $1 billion annually. Revenue from the plan would be used to back borrowing for capital improvements to the MTA’s subway and bus systems.

New York’s Legislature approved a conceptual plan for congestion pricing in 2019 and it was initially projected to be in place in 2021. But the pandemic and a lack of guidance from federal regulators on the type of environmental review that was required combined to stall the project.

Implementing the plan has been on hold pending a final approval from the Federal Highway Administration, whose job it is to issue a ruling on the environmental assessment. If the agency had not given the green light, further study would have been needed through an environmental impact statement.

Published last August, that statement provided a fairly in-depth look at the workings of the congestion pricing plan, its proposed scenarios and who could be charged under its rules. The seven different plan proposals in the assessment all planned to cap tolling at once per day for personal vehicles, motorcycles and commercial vans; others could be charged more than once.

The plan has plenty of nay-sayers. A big-time bipartisan pushback effort, backed by lawmakers on both sides of the Hudson River, sought to stop drivers from paying more to get into town.

Some lawmakers in New Jersey have said the plan is unfair because motorists already pay tolls at bridges and tunnels to enter New York, and the money from congestion pricing won't be used to improve public transit in New Jersey. Some motorists paying tolls to enter Manhattan from New Jersey are expected to receive discounts or be exempt.

Ahead of Friday's approval, a group of New Jersey lawmakers wrote to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, urging her to suspend implementation of the congestion pricing plan.

“New Jersey commuters already pay a $17 toll when they cross the Holland and Lincoln Tunnels, almost double the toll paid on the bridges connecting Manhattan, Queens, and the Bronx. As a result, this congestion price would uniquely double tax New Jerseyans and result in our constituents paying upwards of $40 just to get to work every day," Representative Mikie Sherrill, and half a dozen other lawmakers, wrote.

"At a time when families across the Northeast are already dealing with rising prices and high costs of living, this added tax on simply getting to work is unacceptable."

New details from a recent MTA financial plan suggest drivers would not see the start of congestion pricing until April 2023, at the earliest.