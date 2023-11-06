Coney Island's Luna Park open for winter for first time in 120-year history

Heading to Coney Island isn't just a summertime activity anymore.

For the first time in its 120-year history, the iconic Luna Park will be open for the winter. "Frost Fest" at the amusement park kicks off on Nov. 18 and will run right through the holiday season, ending on Jan. 7.

In addition to riding more than 20 rides (yes, it includes the Cyclone roller coaster), parkgoers will be able to skate on an all-new ice rink. According to Luna Park's website, there will also be shopping and festive food options at the holiday market being offered.

Enjoy local holiday shopping at Luna Park in Coney Island’s Frost Fest! Whether you’re searching for unique novelties, festive food options, or delicious bites, our holiday market at Frost Fest is sure to please.