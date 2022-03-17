Con Edison Impersonators Wanted for Home Invasion

Police are looking for two men they say invaded an Ozone Park home and robbed three people there.

Police received a report on February 28th that two men dressed as Con Edison employees approached a 41-year-old man in his yard, pulled out guns, and forced their way into the victim’s house.

Once inside they rounded up two other people, a 62-year-old female and a 74-year-old man. The individuals then hit the 41-year-old on the head with guns, restrained him with duct tape, and took $3,000 in cash before fleeing the residence

The men were last seen inside of a green sedan wearing white masks, purple gloves, dark colored clothes and safety vests.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.