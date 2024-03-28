Man demanding money at Columbus Circle allegedly smashes beer bottle on victim's head

A man was hit in the head with a glass beer bottle at a busy Manhattan subway station after his attacker has asked him for money, according to a senior police official.

The incident occurred after 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Columbus Circle A/C station on Eighth Avenue and West 59th Street, a senior police official said. The suspect went up to a man and requested "give me a dollar" before he pulled the victim's plastic bag, causing it to rip, according to sources.

He then allegedly hit him in the head with a glass beer bottle, leaving the victim with a cut to his face. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital to treat his injuries.

The suspect ran off immediately after. He was described as about 6 feet tall wearing yellow pants, a jean jacket and a purple hat.

An investigation is ongoing.