Cold Weather Got You Thinking of Moving to Florida? There May Be Some Hidden Costs

The influx of people relocating to the Sunshine State is not slowing down — but one of the main reasons could actually cost them in the long run.

About 500,000 people made the move from other states to Florida last year alone, according to NBC affiliate WPTV in West Palm Beach. No state income tax, cheaper real estate and the weather are the top reasons, especially when compared to the prices and winter weather featured in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

But residents could be spending what they're saving in other areas. For example, the state has the highest annual car insurance premiums in the nation.

Florida also ranks 28th in the highest cost of home insurance, and is the fourth-most expensive state for healthcare. Property taxes can also be higher.

"It is a little high, but don't forget — we live in Nassau County where it's like the ultimate high," said Aracelis Rodriguez, who plans to move to Florida from Oyster Bay. "I mean we love it here, it's just so beautiful."

But many who make the move say Florida has one thing (most) other states don't: More sunny days and warmer weather.