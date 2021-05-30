Coast Guard Suspends Search for 10 Missing Cuban Migrants Near Key West

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for 10 Cuban migrants who went missing off the coast of Florida last week.

While on a routine patrol of the waters Thursday afternoon, the Coast Guard Cutter Resolute crew spotted multiple people in the water approximately 16 miles south of Key West and alerted Sector Key West watchstanders.

Air and surface asset personnel from the Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force, Customs and Border Protection and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission spent more than 123 hours covering approximately 8,864 square miles before announcing Sunday the suspension of their search pending the development of new information.

Eight people who were rescued from the water told officials they left Puerto de Mariel, Cuba, Sunday, and capsized sometime Wednesday evening. They reported that there were still 10 people missing in the water.

Two bodies were recovered Thursday.

"The Coast Guard, partner Department of Defense and local agency crews searched continuously the past three days to locate the missing 10 people," Commander of Sector Key West Captain Adam Chamie said. "The decision to suspend a search is always difficult and is made after careful consideration of all the facts. Our deepest condolences go out to the families and loved ones impacted by this tragedy."