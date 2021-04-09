New Jersey

Coast Guard Rescues Man Clinging to Kayak Off New Jersey Beach

A 29-foot rescue boat from the guard’s Atlantic City station soon arrived to find a man clinging to a submerged kayak, authorities said, and crew members got the man into the rescue boat and brought him to shore

life preserver in ocean
Getty Images

The Coast Guard came to the rescue of a kayaker who became stranded in waters off southern New Jersey.

Egg Harbor Township police notified the Coast Guard’s Delaware Bay sector Thursday after getting reports that someone in the water was calling for help in the area of Longport Dog Beach.

A 29-foot rescue boat from the guard’s Atlantic City station soon arrived, and crew members found a man clinging to a submerged kayak, authorities said. They got the man into the rescue boat and brought him to shore. He was taken to a hospital and treated for undisclosed injuries.

It wasn’t clear what caused the kayak to sink.

