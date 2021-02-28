Co-op City Dark Again Days After Woman Dies Climbing to 19th Floor With Oxygen Tank

A second power outage left thousands of Co-op City residents in the dark this weekend, days after a woman died while she was walking up to the 19th floor of her building during Friday's blackout.

Officials and utility workers responded to Co-op City early Sunday morning after reports of an outage impacting at least eight buildings, News 4 learned. It wasn't clear when or if power has been completely restored, but News 4 was able to see power back in several apartments after sunrise Sunday.

Riverbay Corporation President Linda Berk said management was responding to the outage overnight Sunday but did not confirm the extent of the issue of if residents had had power restored. "When we have information to share, you will hear from our representative," she said in an email statement.

Sunday's outage comes two days after a 73-year-old woman died trying to ascend the building's stairs Friday evening. The resident was wearing a portable oxygen tank but it ran out during her climb, according to police. The woman, later identified by police as Ada Longmore, collapsed between the 18th and 19th floors.

No criminality is suspected, according to police. The blackout started Friday morning after an underground transformer fire, officials said. Firefighters responded to a fire in the basement of a 33-story building at Dreiser Loop & De Kruif Place just after 10 a.m., the FDNY said.

As many as eight buildings in the complex were left without power. The president of the Co-op City's Board said power was fully restored late Friday night, roughly 12 hours after the fire.

"First, our hearts go out to the family and friends of the woman who passed away. She is foremost in our thoughts at this hour. We are fully cooperating with all investigating agencies and all power has been restored at Co-op City," a spokesperson for Co-op City told News 4.

At least 12 community leaders, elected officials and advocates are scheduled to speak at a press conference Sunday at 12 p.m. to address Longmore's death.