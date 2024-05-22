‘Absolute tragedy': 2 dead, 3 hurt in Chester workplace shooting

What to Know Chester police say a shooting early Wednesday at a linen company in the Delaware County city killed two people dead and wounded three others.

"A disgruntled employee has walked into a linen shop -- the Delaware County Linen shop behind us -- and shot five people, five co-workers," Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said during a news conference near the scene.

The suspected shooter was arrested by police from nearby Trainer, authorities said.

At least two workers were killed and three others were hurt in a workplace shooting at a family-owned linen business in Chester, Pennsylvania, Wednesday, Delaware County authorities said.

'Disgruntled' employee opens fire at Delaware County business

"This is a story that plays out too often across the United States of America," Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said at a morning news conference while calling the shooting "an absolute tragedy." "A disgruntled employee has walked into a linen shop -- the Delaware County Linen shop behind us -- and shot five people, five co-workers."

Officers were dispatched to Delaware County Linen on West 4th Street -- near Hayes Street -- around 8:30 a.m., Delaware County dispatchers said. The family-owned company is a linen-rental and laundry services company that has been in business since 1988, according to its website. It mainly serves restaurants, country clubs, hotels and other business in Pennsylvania and some neighboring states.

Stollsteimer said that at least five people were shot and two had died after showing up for work. The shooting took place inside and outside the business and a handgun was used, investigators said.

"This is a sad situation," Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky said.

Chester officers rushed one of the shooting victims to the hospital.

Stollsteimer asked for people to pray for the three injured people at the hospital.

An employee who was inside the business at the time of the shooting told NBC10's Rosemary Connors the gunfire came as a surprise. Many people work early hours at the business.

Stollsteimer said that though the suspected shooter -- an "angry" worker -- had issues with colleagues in the past, but there were no signs pointing to the shooting taking place.

"This is just a horrible tragedy that this whole community now is feeling," Stollsteimer said.

Police in nearby town arrested suspected shooter

The suspected shooter -- who works at the shop -- was taken into police custody, the DA said, while noting the threat no longer existed.

Police from nearby Trainer, Pennsylvania, stopped the shooter's car after a description of the suspect's vehicle was released, Gretsky said.

Expect a large police presence to continue in the area as police in other departments said there is a county-wide response to the scene.

Officers with guns drawn could be seen opening doors to the business in the minutes after the shooting.

