Friday is National Pizza Day in the United States.

While franchises like Pizza Hut, Dominoes and Little Caesars are offering tasty deals for the day (check them out here), a number of New York owned-and-operated pizzerias are also celebrating National Pizza Day with deals and a side of love for their loyal customers. Check out some of the offers below.

Keste Pizza and Vino

Chef Giorgia Caporuscio is creating heart shaped pizzas for this special holiday. Keste is a pizzeria where everything from the ingredients to the flooring in the store comes directly from Naples. Chef Giorgia said the heart-shaped pie is her way of saying thank you, and spreading love to her customers on National Pizza Day.

Deal: The margherita pizza is the only pizza that will be made into a heart. It will be available all day. Price:$14

Table 87

This pizzeria specializes in coal oven pizza.

Deal: Online discount for 25% off select Table 87 Frozen Pizza packages. The code is "PIZZADAY18." This deal is only for margherita pizzas Price: $12 (before discount)

Ribalta Mo'

On Thursday, chef Pasquale Cozzolino taught patrons how to make their very own pizza at home for National Pizza Day. On Friday, the Neapolitan joint was offering a free topping deal.



Event: Visit Ribalta Mo' all day Friday at Pennsy Food Hall to get a free topping with any make-your-own pizza.