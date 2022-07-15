Security Guard Stabbed in Neck Inside Chase Bank in Manhattan: Cops

A security guard was stabbed in the neck inside a Chase Bank on Manhattan's Upper East Side and is not expected to survive, the NYPD said Friday.

Few details were immediately available on the circumstances surrounding the 9 a.m. attack in the bank on 86th Street. According to police, the victim is a private security guard who was stabbed following a dispute with the suspect at the location. It's not clear what the two were arguing about or if they knew each other prior to Friday's knifing.

The guard was taken to a hospital in grave condition.

Footage posted to the Citizen app showed a heavy law enforcement response at the scene. Multiple responders were seen working on the victim as they wheeled his stretcher into the ambulance.

No details on the suspect were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.