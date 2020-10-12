Syracuse

Central NY Detective Who Had Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Dies

police lights
NBC10

A New York detective died three weeks after he and another person were found with carbon monoxide poisoning on a docked boat on the Erie Canal, officials said.

The Syracuse police shared Sunday on Facebook that Detective William LaShomb, 36, died at his house, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported.

LaShomb was found unconscious on Sept. 20 by Sylvan Beach firefighters with Blair Dodge, 34, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

News

coronavirus pandemic 4 hours ago

Cuomo: Another Virus Shutdown Possible But Not Inevitable; Denies Biden Job Rumors

COVID-19 Oct 11

$172K in COVID Fines Issued in 3 Days; Secret NYC Woods Party, Religious Institutions Busted

LaShomb was first rushed to an Oneida hospital and then airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. A week later, hundreds of local police officers escorted LaShomb back to his home where he spent his final days in hospice care.

Authorities found no signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances but the investigation is ongoing.

Sgt. Matthew Malinowski wrote on Facebook that LaShomb received multiple commendations and awards, including several of the department’s highest award, Departmental Commendations.

“Det. LaShomb proudly served the residents of the City of Syracuse and removed numerous violent individuals off of the streets,” Malinowski wrote.

LaShomb joined the department in 2008 in the patrol division.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

SyracuseNew Yorkoneida
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us