Cats Rescued from Filthy Long Island Home Strewn in Human Feces

Police made a disturbing and disgusting find on Long Island — dozens of cats, living and dead, found inside a home that also had human feces strewn about.

Cops made the vile find at a house on Trafalgar Square in Valley Stream on Wednesday, Nassau County SPCA Detective Gary Rogers said, after a neighbor reported the situation. The woman who lives at the home with the cats was taken to the hospital, Rogers said.

Officers said they found two dead cats and at least 11 alive cats at the house, and believe there are more cats still at the home hiding from all the commotion. Police are unsure how many felines were at the house, but think there could be as many as 30.

“After today, we’re going to get all the cats that we can see out, we’re going to use infrared imaging. Then we’re going to set traps for the rest of the cats, and continue to come back here two to three times a day to remove all the rest,” Rogers said. “After that, the town is going to have to deal with it, it’s definitely a hazmat situation.”

The Nassau County SPCA said the woman had been living in the horrid, filthy conditions for some time.

Officials also said there was two feet of human feces found in a bathtub at the home.