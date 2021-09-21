Cat Who Escaped JFK Airport Before Cargo Flight Is Found After 18 Days

A Long Island cat who escaped a cargo carrier at JFK Airport is finally back where he belongs after it went missing for over two weeks.

Ettore the feline was supposed to go to Italy last month with his owner who lives part-time in Mastic Beach, but he somehow got away while being loaded onto the flight. Port Authority officials then allowed a local animal rescue group to set up a trap and a night vision camera to help capture the cat and that did the trick.

"Other than a few bruises and the cat did lose three pounds after being lost for 18 days, he's in pretty good health," John Debacker of Long Island Cat Kitten Solution said.

Ettore is now staying with his owner's girlfriend while they figure out a way to get him to Italy.