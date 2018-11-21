1 Dead in 3-Car Brooklyn Bridge Fire, Lanes Closed

What to Know One person is dead and five have been injured in a multi-car fire on the Brooklyn Bridge Wednesday morning

Four cars were involved in a crash, and three cars erupted into flames

The deadly fire closed Brooklyn Bridge in both directions during the morning commute

One person is dead and five people have been injured in a three-car fire on the Brooklyn Bridge, police say.

The bridge was initially closed due to the deadly fire, but has since reopened Manhattan-bound lanes. Brooklyn-bound lanes remain closed, Total Traffic said.

The fires broke out about 7:14 a.m and were put out before 8 a.m. Four cars were involved in an accident and three cars erupted in flames, officials said.

The charred remains of cars involved in a deadly fire on the bridge.



Video from the bridge during the fire showed a large plume of black smoke coming from the three cars. Traffic was already backing up behind the blaze on the bridge, and the FDR Drive on the Manhattan side was also backed up due to the fire.

