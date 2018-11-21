1 Dead in 3-Car Brooklyn Bridge Fire, Lanes Closed - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

1 Dead in 3-Car Brooklyn Bridge Fire, Lanes Closed

Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    One Dead in Fire on Brooklyn Bridge

    A three-car fire broke out on the Brooklyn Bridge Wednesday morning. (Published 17 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • One person is dead and five have been injured in a multi-car fire on the Brooklyn Bridge Wednesday morning

    • Four cars were involved in a crash, and three cars erupted into flames

    • The deadly fire closed Brooklyn Bridge in both directions during the morning commute

    One person is dead and five people have been injured in a three-car fire on the Brooklyn Bridge, police say.

    The bridge was initially closed due to the deadly fire, but has since reopened Manhattan-bound lanes. Brooklyn-bound lanes remain closed, Total Traffic said.

    The fires broke out about 7:14 a.m and were put out before 8 a.m. Four cars were involved in an accident and three cars erupted in flames, officials said.

    The charred remains of cars involved in a deadly fire on the bridge.

    Video from the bridge during the fire showed a large plume of black smoke coming from the three cars. Traffic was already backing up behind the blaze on the bridge, and the FDR Drive on the Manhattan side was also backed up due to the fire.

    Check below for commuter and transit updates.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us