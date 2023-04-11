These Insects Are Set to Invade Northeast Early This Year, Scientists Warn

Enjoying those early warm temperatures lately? No snow, daytime highs in the 80s? Hope you like termites and stink bugs too.

Termites, stink bugs, carpenter bees and more should be early and abundant this year because of the warm weather conditions lately, pest control company Orkin said.

The company is attempting to create a new event called "Bug Week", and as part of the promotion they released a regional bug forecast Monday from their staff entomologist, Ron Harrison Ph.D.

"After an unusually warm January and above average moisture from winter storms and snow, Harrison predicts residents will see pests such as carpenter bees, ladybug beetles and stink bugs earlier than normal," Orkin said in a statement.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Orkin also warned termites were "likely to swarm earlier" in the northeast due to warmer weather, and the company forecast increased carpenter ant activity as well.

(According to North Carolina State University, carpenter bees and the distantly related carpenter ants "do not eat wood as food" but excavate holes for nesting, as opposed to wood-eating termites.)