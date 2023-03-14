Carbon Monoxide Scare at Long Island Home Hospitalizes 10 People, Including 4 Children

A carbon monoxide leak inside a Long Island home sent nearly a dozen people to the hospital, including four children, according to county officials.

The incident occurred inside a house in East Meadow Monday night. The fire department responded to a 911 call after carbon monoxide detectors went off inside, and people who were there began not feeling well.

Six adults and four kids were taken away by ambulance, officials said. All are expected to recover.

The source of the carbon monoxide leak is being investigated.