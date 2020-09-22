New York

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Eyed in Death of Woman on Boat

Friends of Blair M. Dodge, 34, went looking for her on Monday when she did not come into work

Working police lights
Getty Images

What to Know

  • A New York woman was found dead in a boat, and a man, who is a police officer, is seriously ill in what authorities suspect in carbon monoxide poisoning.
  • Friends of Blair M. Dodge, 34, went looking for her on Monday when she did not come into work, and found her and William R. LaShomb unresponsive in a boat tied up on the Erie Canal in Sylvan Beach, New York, state police said.
  • They found LaShomb, a 36-year-old police officer in Syracuse, unconscious and took him to be treated, police said. He was then airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and is in critical condition.

A New York woman was found dead in a boat, and a man, who is a police officer, is seriously ill in what authorities suspect in carbon monoxide poisoning.

Friends of Blair M. Dodge, 34, went looking for her on Monday when she did not come into work, and found her and William R. LaShomb unresponsive in a boat tied up on the Erie Canal in Sylvan Beach, New York, state police said. The fire department responded and pronounced Dodge dead. They found LaShomb, a 36-year-old police officer in Syracuse, unconscious and took him to be treated, police said. He was then airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and is in critical condition.

The Onondaga county medical examiner is scheduled to perform an autopsy to determine Dodge’s cause of death.

News

hate crime 20 hours ago

‘Go Back to Africa:' Woman Faces Up to 7 Years in Bottle Attack on Black NYC Jogger

COVID-19 10 hours ago

5 More States Added to Tri-State Quarantine List as U.S. COVID-19 Cases Near 7 Million

State police said they are investigating if the boat’s motor or a portable heater released carbon monoxide, poisoning LaShomb and Dodge as they slept overnight.800

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Yorkpolice officerDeadboatcarbon monoxide
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us