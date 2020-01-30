Car Crash Shuts Down Westchester County Highway, Causing Miles-Long Traffic Jam

Police shut down a stretch of a highway in Westchester County after at least one person was seriously injured in a crash, police said, backing up traffic for miles.

The crash occurred just around 8:30 p.m. Thursday near exit 9A on the eastbound side of I-287 near White Plains, according to police. According to reports, a driver going the wrong way slammed head-on into another car, and it was not clear if more cars were involved in the collision.

One person was hurt and listed in critical condition, police said. It was not immediately known if there were more people injured.

Officials shut down the highway, leading to miles of backup. Police re-opened one westbound lane late Thursday, but all eastbound lanes remained closed and were not expected to open until almost 4 a.m.

Crews were working to investigate the crash before investigating the scene, and said work could take hours — potentially impacting morning commutes.