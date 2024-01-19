Can shoveling snow cause a heart attack?

Shoveling snow is not only annoying, but it can actually put a strain on your heart.

According to the American Heart Association, research shows that the exertion from shoveling snow may lead to an increased risk of having a heart attack.

So, what's the deal? Why could shoveling snow lead to a heart attack? According to the National Safety Council, here are many reasons that can contribute to this.

The act of shoveling snow can prove to be an activity that puts one's body into a state of sudden exertion, particularly if you are repetitively moving heavy snow after being sedentary and inactive for months. This winter chore can put a strain on one's cardiovascular system which can lead to a heart attack or sudden cardiac arrest, the National Safety Council says.

Add to this additional strain the cold weather, which can increase one's heart rate and blood pressure, and it can be a potentially dangerous mix. This is because the cold weather can make blood clot more easily and can constrict arteries, which in turn decreases blood supply.

These realities can put even healthy people in the path of danger, but more so people over the age of 40, have an underlying health condition and those who tend to live an inactive lifestyle.

The National Safety Council recommends the following tips to decrease your chances of hurting yourself or suffering a potentially fatal cardiac episode: