Violent Butt Grabber Breaks 88-Year-Old Woman's Arm in NYC Attack: Cops

An 88-year-old woman was left with a broken left arm and a severe left hip injury after a random butt grab by a stranger in Brooklyn this week knocked her to the ground, authorities say.

Cops say the attacker was on a bicycle and rode up behind the woman at the corner of Wyckoff and Greene avenues in Bushwick around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday to grab her butt. The woman, surprised, fell to the ground, which is how she was hurt.

She was taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center for treatment. The suspect rode off, fleeing southbound on Greene Avenue.

Police released surveillance footage of the attacker (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.