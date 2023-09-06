Busy burglar busted trying to hit the same NJ home twice: Prosecutors

What to Know A New Jersey man is behind cars after allegedly breaking into a victim's home while he slept, only to return a few hours later, all in what prosecutors say was an attempt to get money.

The suspect first made entry into the victim's home around 8:30 p.m. by forcing his way through the front door. At the time, the victim was inside the home sleeping, according to prosecutors.

The intruder allegedly demanded money from the homeowner and threatened him before fleeing. Then, prosecutors said the man made additional threats and financial demands via Instagram.

A New Jersey man is behind cars after allegedly breaking into a victim's home while he slept, only to return a few hours later, all in what prosecutors say was an attempt to get money.

The double break-in attempt happened back on Aug. 8, in a housing development Independence Township, Warren County prosecutors said Wednesday.

The suspect first made entry into the victim's home around 8:30 p.m. by forcing his way through the front door. At the time, the victim was inside the home sleeping, according to prosecutors.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The intruder allegedly demanded money from the homeowner and threatened him before fleeing. Then, prosecutors said the man made additional threats and financial demands via Instagram.

Roughly three hours after the first break-in, the suspect returned to the victim's home and tried to force his way back in through the front door but was not successful the second time, prosecutors said. Instead, he allegedly spray-painted the front door with "vulgar statements" about the homeowner.

Prosecutors said the victim and suspect know one another.

The suspect is being held at Warren County Jail where he awaits a detention hearing. He's facing charges of burglary, criminal trespassing, terrorist threats, cyber harassment and criminal mischief.