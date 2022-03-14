Burglar Strikes Kensington Apartment

Police are looking for a man they say took personal items from a 33-year-old’s apartment on January 21st.

Officers say it was around 3 p.m. in the area of Coney Island Avenue and Newkirk Avenue when the individual entered the victim’s apartment through his unlocked door and took his passport and cellphone.

Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.