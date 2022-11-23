Buffalo

Buffalo City Employee Killed After Struck by Heavy Equipment While Removing Snow

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

A city of Buffalo employee was struck and killed by heavy equipment Wednesday while working to clear streets following the area’s massive snowstorm, Mayor Byron Brown said.

The man, whose name was not released, was a longtime employee.

He was struck by a high lift that was backing up after dumping snow into a truck to be hauled away, city officials said.

Buffalo Nov 21

Worst Snow Storm in 8 Years Dumps 80 Inches Upstate; NY Emergency Declared

Buffalo Nov 18

Buffalo Area Digging Out of ‘Historic' 80-Inch Snowfall Dump

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Following the accident, Brown announced that snow-removal operations would be suspended beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday and resume on Friday.

“We know that there is tremendous grief in the workforce right now,” the mayor said.

Although crews have been working long hours for the past week, Brown said there was no evidence that workload was a factor.

The accident occurred in south Buffalo, which received more than 3 feet of snow from Nov. 17-20. The storm dropped more than 80 inches of snow in the suburbs of Hamburg and Orchard Park.

The storm has been blamed for the deaths of three men who had heart attacks while clearing snow, according to Erie County officials.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

BuffaloNew Yorksevere weatherSNOW
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us