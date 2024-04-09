New Jersey

Brush fire burning in New Jersey near Newark Airport, impacting traffic

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire burning in Elizabeth, New Jersey close to Newark Airport.

The smoke from the fire is leading to traffic backups on the New Jersey Turnpike.

A number of telephone poles in the path of the fire could be seen smoking, even as crews started to get a handle on it. A nearby car fire has been cleared.

The fire is not impacting flight operations at the airport, according to the Port Authority.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

This is a breaking story. Check back for developments.

