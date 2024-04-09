Brush fire burning in New Jersey near Newark Airport, impacting traffic

Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire burning in Elizabeth, New Jersey close to Newark Airport.

The smoke from the fire is leading to traffic backups on the New Jersey Turnpike.

A number of telephone poles in the path of the fire could be seen smoking, even as crews started to get a handle on it. A nearby car fire has been cleared.

The fire is not impacting flight operations at the airport, according to the Port Authority.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

There is a large brush fire in Elizabeth that is creating a large smoke column visible over the westside of the city. For commuters, you may experience delays on the NJTP. @CityofBayonne pic.twitter.com/VZWz2sMWtb — Bayonne OEM (@Bayonne_OEM) April 9, 2024

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

A brush fire is burning in New Jersey close to Newark Airport.

This is a breaking story. Check back for developments.