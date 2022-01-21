Brooklyn Woman Arrested for Spitting on 8-Year-Old NYC Boy After Spewing Slurs: Cops

A Brooklyn woman is in custody after allegedly spewing antisemitic slurs and spitting at an 8-year-old boy who was with two other children on a Brooklyn street last week, officials say.

Christina Darling, 21, has been arrested on charges of aggravated harassment as a hate crime, endangering the welfare of a child and menacing, the NYPD Hate Crimes unit tweeted Friday.

The boy was standing in front of a building on Avenue P around 12:30 p.m. Jan. 14 when Darling allegedly walked up to him and the other kids and made the hateful comments. She spat at the 8-year-old before running off, cops said.

No injuries were reported.

The incident made global headlines, with the American Jewish Committee publicly calling on the NYPD to launch a hate crimes probe.