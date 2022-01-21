Brooklyn

Brooklyn Woman Arrested for Spitting on 8-Year-Old NYC Boy After Spewing Slurs: Cops

No injuries were reported

anti jewish attack
Handout

A Brooklyn woman is in custody after allegedly spewing antisemitic slurs and spitting at an 8-year-old boy who was with two other children on a Brooklyn street last week, officials say.

Christina Darling, 21, has been arrested on charges of aggravated harassment as a hate crime, endangering the welfare of a child and menacing, the NYPD Hate Crimes unit tweeted Friday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The boy was standing in front of a building on Avenue P around 12:30 p.m. Jan. 14 when Darling allegedly walked up to him and the other kids and made the hateful comments. She spat at the 8-year-old before running off, cops said.

No injuries were reported.

Local

Omicron Variant 16 mins ago

NY Positivity Rate Hits Milestone Low, Hospital Admissions Plunge — But No Move on Mask Order Yet

New Jersey 47 mins ago

NJ Charity for Fallen Cops Used Donations for Disney World Vacations, AG Says

The incident made global headlines, with the American Jewish Committee publicly calling on the NYPD to launch a hate crimes probe.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BrooklynCRIME STOPPERSantisemitismharassment
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us