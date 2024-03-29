Terrifying video shows man chase woman on NYC street after following her on subway

Terrifying surveillance footage shows a man chasing a woman down a New York City street after following her in and out of the subway and calling her "cute," authorities say.

According to the NYPD, the 48-year-old woman was on a northbound J train at the Cypress Hills station during a Tuesday morning rush hour earlier this month when the man stared at her and said, "Hey, you cute."

The victim moved to another subway car on the train and the man followed her, sitting directly in front of her and continuing to stare, according to police.

The woman got off the train at the Jamaica-Parsons/Archer subway station -- and the man followed. Video shows him chasing her down the street into a building. Once inside, police say they got into an altercation. Then he ran off.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

New York City has launched a number of security initiatives in recent weeks designed to enhance public perception of subway safety in light of several high-profile incidents, homicides included. On Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to test a gun detector program in the transit system. Earlier this week, 800 NYPD officers flooded stations across the city in a bid to curb fare-beating, which officials say leads to escalating crimes.

Freshly reimplemented bag checks, meanwhile, are ongoing with the assistance of the National Guard.