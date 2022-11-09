6 Cops Taken to Hospital After Brooklyn Incident: FDNY

A half-dozen NYPD officers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an incident involving a car stop and apparent gunfire in Brooklyn, law enforcement sources and the FDNY say.

According to the sources, cops pulled a car over at Rockaway Parkway and Shore Parkway after recognizing it in connection with a past shooting shortly after 2 p.m. The driver sped off when officers approached, they said.

Shots were fired by police -- it wasn't clear how many -- but no one was hit, the sources said. At least one cop suffered leg injuries. No other details were immediately available.

It also wasn't clear if the driver was in custody.