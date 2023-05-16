Bodies Found in Brooklyn Living Room: NYPD

A woman and a man believed to be her adult son were found dead in a Brooklyn apartment living room Monday evening, and investigators think their bodies were there for some time, the NYPD said Tuesday.

Officers responding to a 911 call at an apartment on Quentin Road in Gravesend shortly before 6 p.m. found FDNY personnel already inside. Cops were told about the 76-year-old woman and the 39-year-old man in the other room.

Both bodies were decomposed, police say, and both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

It's not clear how long they had been there, nor was it known if there were any obvious signs of trauma to their bodies. The medical examiner's office will conduct autopsies to determine how they died.

Their identities haven't been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.